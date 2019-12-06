AT HOME WITH ELIE: Elie Saab is branching out into interior design.

The Lebanese designer has signed a partnership with Swiss home design company Corporate Brand Maison to add furniture and interior design projects to its existing ready-to-wear and haute couture activities.

The license agreement, announced via a statement on Thursday, is defined as “long-term” and also includes a series of hospitality projects.

The first Elie Saab home collection will be unveiled at the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2020: amongst the furniture pieces that will be presented are a dove gray couch with built-in shelves under its metallic gold armrests, a bed and a set of table and chairs, all in light colors in keeping with the brand’s aesthetic. New collections are expected to drop every year.

“Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe,” Saab said in a statement.

“Creating a home collection is a natural next step for our lifestyle brand, and we have chosen Corporate Brand Maison as a partner who is perfectly geared toward supporting our ambitions in developing and creating timeless signature furniture collections and interior design projects that embody the DNA of our brand and touch every aspect of ‘living.’”

It’s not Saab’s first foray into interior design. Last spring, the designer decorated the interiors of the Emaar Beachfront Tower in Dubai, working with architect Carlo Colombo to create a “total look” encompassing living, dining, bedroom and lighting pieces.