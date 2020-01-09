ONE FOR THE KIDS: Elie Saab is adding a new activity to his ever-evolving brand.

The Lebanese designer has partnered with two Italian companies to create Elie Saab Junior, the label’s first children’s wear line: The house has signed long-term licensing partnerships with Simonetta, an Italian company that has been designing children’s clothes since the Fifties, and Andrea Montelpare, a shoemaker specializing in luxury children’s shoes.

The Elie Saab Junior shoe line will be the first to drop, debuting at the Andrea Montelpare showroom in Milan on Jan. 13. The Elie Saab Junior kidswear fall 2020 collection will then be launched at Pitti Immagine Bimbo in Florence on Jan. 16. The two lines will be distributed in a selection of boutiques and department stores worldwide.

Both apparel and shoe collections will focus on craftsmanship and luxury materials with a focus on tactile fabrics and a fairy-tale feel. The apparel line will feature dainty dresses with bows, ruffled shoulders, lace and silk inserts for girls; printed T-shirts, smart suits and checkered coats for boys.

“This line incorporates our unique DNA allowing us to accompany even the youngest in their style journey offering pieces that fit their tastes and sensibilities, and that are crafted with care and attention to detail,” Saab said in a statement.

“We are proud to include this prestigious luxury brand in our licenses portfolio, added Niccolò Matteo Monicelli, chief executive officer of Simonetta.

With the introduction of Elie Saab Junior, the Lebanese label adds kidswear to his existing activities of haute couture, ready-to-wear and interior design: The fashion house announced in December that it will debut its first furniture collection at Milan’s Salone Del Mobile in April.