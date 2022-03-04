Elie Saab Maison Opens Door to Home Showroom in Paris

Elie Saab is the latest designer to expand his world into lifestyle and home with his Maison line, and now he opens the doors to a dedicated showroom just in time for Paris Fashion Week.

It’s the third of such outposts, following showrooms in Beirut and Milan, and just steps away from his flagship on Avenue Georges V. The designer hopes to translate his haute couture credentials — his dresses are a red carpet staple — into the more intimate world of interiors.

The sleek and serene space is divided into two large rooms set up apartment style, and will showcase the collection on rotation. First up is a dining area dominated by a marble table and a grand living room dotted with pillows, vases and other objets d’art.

Wall panels are covered in leather with bronze detailing, with mirrored cabinets set to add light to the rooms. While the space is tightly edited, the entire collection will be on view via screens.

The designer divides his time between Paris and his hometown of Beirut. “Paris has always inspired my art, with its inimitable style, in which I have transferred my personal ideal of elegance, inspired by this city in many ways,” he said.

The collection was launched in 2019 in collaboration with AD Home and Swiss home design company Corporate Brand Maison.

“This opening certainly marks an essential moment in Elie Saab Maison’s international development process,” said corporate brand maison president Massimiliano Ferrari.

Saab plans to grow the brand with 20 additional showrooms slated to open this year, including the Asia and the U.S.

