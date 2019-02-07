After stealing the show Wednesday night at 11 Honoré’s grand finale, Laverne Cox was seated in the front row at Elie Tahari’s 45th-anniversary show Thursday afternoon at Spring Studios.

“I had so much fun,” said Cox, describing the experience of wearing the red tulle Zac Posen dress to close the 11 Honoré show, twirling and sashaying her way down the runway. “I was a dancer growing up,” said Cox.

But she was happy to be in the audience at Tahari’s show, along with Bella Thorne and Rocky Barnes. “This is clothing women can wear to work and to conquer the world,” said Cox.

Tahari had his own special moment at the close of his show: Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook and her mother, Christie Brinkley, walked the runway in the final two looks. Brinkley, 65, and Sailor, 20 are both signed to IMG Models.