Elisabeth Moss Gets Whimsical in Floral-print Dress for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five Screening

The season five finale of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" debuts on the streaming service Wednesday.

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss arrived on the red carpet for the screening of the season five finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Los Angeles, California, dressed in florals.

Moss wore a black and floral-print dress with a button-down bodice and oversize sleeves with large barrel cuffs. The center of the dress hit under the knee while the sides of the skirt flared out to her ankles. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals and accessorized with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Moss continues a trend of celebrities wearing floral-inspired outfits on the red carpet this fall.

In late October, Gwen Stefani wore a pink floral print Alessandra Rich dress to the Matrix Awards. Actress Lili Reinhart followed by wearing a two-piece floral print Max Mara ensemble to the Women in Film Honors. Most recently, actress Cynthia Erivo wore a yellow floral print trench dress from Erdem to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” London, England, premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 Finale Event at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

For makeup, Moss went for a natural look with a soft pink lip, a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. She had her blond tresses parted to one side and done in a slightly wavy style.

Moss has one more season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” to go before the show wraps after its sixth and final season, expected to debut next year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu in April 2017. The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel of the same name. Moss stars opposite Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Max Minghella.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

