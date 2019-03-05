SADDLE UP: Growing Argentine brand Acheval Pampa has an influential new collaborator: German princess and Vogue editor Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis.

The horse-loving socialite has created a capsule collection for the label, inspired by gaucho style and now in its third season. She designed three looks for fall reinterpreting the label’s core designs, including an embroidered dress, shirt and hooded cape in velvet with green tassels made from semiprecious stones. Also among her designs — the first time she has collaborated with a fashion label — are a sequined version of Acheval’s bombacha pants and bolero jacket as well as a red version of the Talabartera bag, crafted by South American saddlemakers and featuring horseshoe-shaped hardware.

“Elisabeth loves horse-riding and she loves Argentina, and she’s a good friend of mine,” explained Sofia Achaval De Montaigu, cofounder of the label.

Acheval Pampa, which already counts 24 Sèvres and The Webster among its stockists and will be launching on Matchesfashion for fall, also has some new high-profile backers; compatriot polo champion Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier joined the company as partners last year.