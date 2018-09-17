MILAN — Elite World is widening its portfolio.

The global, leading modeling agency on Monday revealed the acquisition of Women Model Management Milano. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The French and U.S.-based agencies of the same network are already controlled by Elite World, which took over in 2013. Adding the Milano branch will further establish Elite World as a leading company in the modeling sector.

Piero Piazzi, who served as Elite Milano’s president and Europe’s business coordinator for Elite World, will take on the role of president of Women Model Management Worldwide, overseeing all the network’s three agencies and reporting directly to Elite World’s chief executive officer Paolo Barbieri.

Piazzi has more than three decades of experience in the industry and is credited for having discovered and launched the careers of fashion models such as Mariacarla Boscono, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Marpessa and Lea T.

Under the Elite World’s umbrella, a number of different agencies operate independently. They include Elite, The Society Management and Women Model Management New York, Paris and now Milano, among others.