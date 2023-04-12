Elite World Group Appoints Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia New Board Member

ELITE CHANGES: Elite World Group is expanding its board of directors with the appointment of Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia and has revealed new corporate governance processes.

Chairman and owner Silvio Scaglia praised the new member’s “experience, her impeccable credentials, and her impressive record as an entrepreneur and a multitalented artist,” seeing them as “extremely valuable additions” to the board.

Heinemann Scaglia is a New York-based socialite and entrepreneur, a painter and sculptress, and a classical pianist who has recorded two albums. She is the chief executive officer of luxury lifestyle brand Old Fashioned Mom LLC. She was awarded Goodwill Ambassador from the Swiss boarding school Le Rosey and was the Goodwill Ambassador to Utterly Global Youth Empowerment and trustee to the board. In 2005, she formed Blankets for Warmth, a nonprofit organization that distributed blankets to the less fortunate living on the streets in Manhattan. She and Silvio Scaglia were engaged last October.

While the role and functions of the model and talent agency’s CEO Paolo Barbieri will not change, chairman and owner Silvio Scaglia assumes the lead and supervisory duties normally carried out by the nomination and compensation committee, by the strategy committee and by the communications committee on more complex company boards.

The chairman underscored “the excellent job” done by Barbieri, “who has successfully led the extraordinary team of people who constitute EWG to new highs in both market share and profitability.” Barbieri joined EWG in 2013. Vittoria Ceretti, Mariacarla Boscono, Kendall Jenner, Majesty Amare, Adut Akech, Isabeli Fontana, Pleun Keijsers and Loli Bahia are among the models represented by the agencies of the group.

Scaglia has been in the media and gossip pages for the past year due to a very public divorce — that included court litigation — from his previous wife Julia Haart, reality star of “My Unorthodox Life” on Netflix, former La Perla creative director and ousted EWG CEO.