Elite World Group is offering fashion houses and retail companies the ability to either book their models in real life or in a digitized version for campaigns, games and commercials. The company has expanded into the virtual reality space with a new agency called EWG Virtual.

EWG Virtual seeks to combine the real world with the virtual and provide opportunities for digital, social and virtual campaigns featuring the agency’s talent.

“Given the situation in the world today, we asked ourselves what if our talent could work in a fully digital environment with no constraints on time, location or setting,” said Julia Haart, group chief executive officer and owner. “We began laying out the foundation last year to create virtual opportunities for our talent. EWG Virtual will provide our talents and models the opportunity to coextend their own brands and increase their opportunities to work no matter where they may be in the world.”

With high-quality technology and VR developers, the division will have the capability to provide brands and clients a full-service operation, from scanning and digitizing their models into CGIs, or Computer Generated Imagery, creating virtual environments for fashion shows and campaigns, and creating digitized apparel and accessories. It will be able to digitize talent into CGIs within the span of two weeks via their production offices in the U.K. and New York.

View Gallery Related Gallery Z Zegna Men’s Spring 2021

EWG’s models include Kendall Jenner, Adut Akech, Irina Shayk, Liu Wen, Adesuwa Aighewi, Josephine Skriver, Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, Coco Rocha, Lais Ribeiro and Isabeli Fontana.

As reported earlier this month, Jenner photographed herself at home, on her computer, and stars in a CGI video created by Riccardo Tisci, Nick Knight, Peter Saville and Katy England for Burberry’s summer TV Monogram campaign.

Initially EWG Virtual will focus on the fashion, beauty, retail and gaming spaces. EWG Virtual talent can participate in virtual fashion shows and dynamic renderings of clothing to real-time makeup and hair tutorials, while changing hair colors, for example. EWG Virtual will also create immersive shopping experiences for retail companies and will showcase top models from the real work in video games.

The plan is for the lineup of virtual talent as well as their ability to create virtual fashion experiences to be ready by September Fashion Month.

EWG agencies include the Elite Network in London, Paris and Milan, The Society Management in New York as well as the Women Management network which includes Women Management, Supreme Management and Women360 in New York, Milan and Paris.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Kendall Jenner Grabs the Camera for Burberry’s New Monogram Campaign