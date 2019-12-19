Elizabeth and James is settling comfortably into its new home at Kohl’s. The first Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags, beauty and accessories collections, which arrived at Kohl’s for holiday, is supplemented with two collaborations: Keds x Elizabeth and James, a sneaker line (tie-dye, $54.99 and white, $59.99) and Hanes x Elizabeth and James, a three-pack women’s T-shirt line ($39.99). The brand will feature more collaborations for spring, said a Kohl’s spokeswoman.

Among the looks that are being sold at Kohl’s are Elizabeth and James’ leopard blanket scarf for $19.20; high-waisted vintage denim jeans for $39.99; knotted soft hobo for $62.30, and self-tie coat for $77.99.

Designed by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth and James is available at the majority of Kohl’s stores and kohls.com. The sisters made a visit to Kohl’s headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wis. last month to speak before some 1,800 Kohl’s employees in advance of the retailer’s launch of Elizabeth and James.

“We’ve loved partnering with Kohl’s,” said Mary-Kate Olsen on Thursday. “They have such a strong platform that brings accessible fashion to customers and we are excited to introduce our exclusive collaborations with iconic brands like Hanes and Keds. We look forward to what’s ahead as we launch the expanded Elizabeth and James collections beginning in March, and the future collaborations we have planned across multiple categories.”

Ashley Olsen added, “There are so many different products and brands that we love at Kohl’s, and its exciting to be able to bring our perspective and introduce something new for Kohl’s customers. We look forward to building a portfolio of collaborations and creating fun and useful products.”

While Kohl’s declined to divulge sales figures, Doug Howe, the retailer’s chief merchandising officer, said, “It has been an inspiration to work with the Elizabeth and James brand, and we love the creativity and innovation that Ashley and Mary-Kate bring to the table. Together we’ve created something new and unexpected for customers to discover, while also paving the way for future collaborations and even new brand incubation.”

In its earnings call Nov. 19, Michelle Gass, chief executive officer of Kohl’s, called Elizabeth and James one of the retailer’s brand launches that they view “as an investment in driving future growth, while modernizing the Kohl’s brand and attracting younger customers.”

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen offer up their top 15 gifts for the season on the Kohl’s web site, with items selected from Kohl’s assortment, including Simply Vera Vera Wang, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, and of course, Elizabeth and James’ Nirvana women’s perfume and other essentials from their collections.

Elizabeth and James, which had previously been a contemporary line for better department and specialty store distribution, entered an exclusive partnership with Kohl’s last April.

The Olsens, who are five-time CFDA winners, also design the luxury collection The Row, which is sold at high-end retailers and their own stores.