Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West Film ‘The Crown’ Season Five: See the Photos

Debicki and West have been tapped to play Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively, for the final two seasons.

Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West AP

Filming for the fifth season of “The Crown” is well underway.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, who will play Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively, were seen filming for the Netflix hit series in Palma de Mallorca this week. The two were portraying the royals on a family trip to Italy in 1991 with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who are played by Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley, respectively.

They were reportedly filming on the Christina O yacht, which once belonged to Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and is known to be one of the largest yachts in the world.

Debicki was wearing a navy floral dress with a high neckline that went down to her knees, one that was similar to the dress Princess Diana wore on the trip. She was also seen sporting the princess’ signature bob and sunglasses. West was wearing a brown suit, a color the prince wears frequently, with a blue button down underneath.

The royal family’s trip to Italy happened only a year before the couple separated. The upcoming season will explore the events that occurred in the ‘90s, judging from Prime Minister John Majors’ tenure, including Diana and Charles’ marital problems that led to their divorce. Reportedly, the storyline will include Princess Diana’s bombshell interview with BBC Panorama in 1995.

It was revealed in August 2020 that Debicki would be taking over the role of Princess Diana for the fifth and sixth seasons. Emma Corrin, who played the princess for the fourth season, earned numerous accolades for her performance, including a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television series drama and an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

West was reportedly rumored to be in talks to play the prince for the last two seasons, though it was not previously confirmed until August, when Netflix revealed a first look at the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their social media accounts. West will be taking over for Josh O’Connor, who played Charles for the third and fourth seasons of the series.

Starring alongside West and Debicki are Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce and Jonny Lee Miller, who will play Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and Prime Minister Major, respectively.

During Netflix’s first fan event — named Tudum, a play on the streaming service’s well-known sound — it was revealed the fifth season of “The Crown” has a release date of November 2022.

