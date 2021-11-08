×
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana in Her ‘Revenge Dress’ for ‘The Crown’

The famous dress was worn the day Prince Charles admitted to infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana at Serpentine Gallery. File photo
Princess Diana at Serpentine Gallery in 1994. AP

Elizabeth Debicki caused a social media frenzy over the weekend as she perfectly channeled Princess Diana in her famous “revenge dress” while filming the fifth season of “The Crown.”

Debicki, who will play the late princess for the Netflix hit series’ final two seasons, wore a re-creation of the silk black evening dress with an off-the-shoulder design and asymmetric hemline that Princess Diana wore to a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. She also donned a similar layered pearl choker and the princess’ iconic bob.

The original dress was designed by Christina Stambolian and the princess had reportedly owned it for three years but never chose to wear it since it seemed too “daring.” According to The Times, the original dress retailed for approximately 900 pounds.

The princess wore the gown the night her estranged husband Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful to her during their marriage. The admission was televised in a documentary called “Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role,” which was broadcast the same night of the dinner. The royal couple had been formally separated for two years at that time. The two would officially divorce in 1996.

When Diana stepped out in the Stambolian design that night, many interpreted it as wearing it in revenge.

Starring alongside Debicki in the upcoming highly anticipated fifth season of “The Crown” are Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce and Jonny Lee Miller, who will play Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and Prime Minister John Major, respectively.

During Netflix’s first fan event — named Tudum, a play on the streaming service’s well-known sound — it was revealed the fifth season has a release date of November 2022.

