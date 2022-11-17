×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Elizabeth Debicki Dons Stella McCartney Jumpsuit for ‘The Crown’ SAG Nomination Event

The actress stars in the most recent season of "The Crown" as Diana, Princess of Wales.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Elizabeth Debicki attends Netflix's The Crown Sag Nom Event at the Whitby Hotel on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Elizabeth Debicki attends Netflix's "The Crown" SAG nomination event in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki appeared at the SAG Nominations event for Netflix’s “The Crown” on Wednesday in New York City, wearing an all-black ensemble.

To celebrate the SAG Nominations for the current season of “The Crown,” where she stars as Diana, Princess of Wales, the actress wore a black jumpsuit from Stella McCartney with a midlength plunging neckline and gold piping at the waist. Debicki coordinated the relaxed look with a pair of black sneakers from Christian Louboutin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Elizabeth Debicki attends Netflix's The Crown Sag Nom Event at the Whitby Hotel on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Elizabeth Debicki attends Netflix’s “The Crown” SAG nomination event in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

The actress worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to create her look for the event. Saltzman is also the stylist to Julia Garner, Poppy Delevingne and Sandra Oh.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Debicki went for an approachable evening look, which included glossy lip, a hint of blush and mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a flowing style with slight waves at the end.

Debicki’s role as Diana, Princess of Wales in this season of “The Crown” sees the show chronicling the demise of the late princess’ marriage to then Prince Charles after he went public about his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen consort.

During the red carpet premier event for the show in London, Debicki wore a Christian Dior Couture cutout dress from the brand’s spring 2022 collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Last year, Dior Joaillerie named the Australian actress the face of their Bois de Rose collection.

Photos of Debicki in a replica of Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” for the series have also made rounds online.

Season 5 of “The Crown” debuted on Netflix on Nov. 9. In addition to Debicki, this season also stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Jonny Lee Miller. It is the first season of the series to be released since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Hot Summer Bags

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Elizabeth Debicki Wears Stella McCartney to SAG Nomination Event

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad