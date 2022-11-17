Elizabeth Debicki Dons Stella McCartney Jumpsuit for ‘The Crown’ SAG Nomination Event

Elizabeth Debicki appeared at the SAG Nominations event for Netflix’s “The Crown” on Wednesday in New York City, wearing an all-black ensemble.

To celebrate the SAG Nominations for the current season of “The Crown,” where she stars as Diana, Princess of Wales, the actress wore a black jumpsuit from Stella McCartney with a midlength plunging neckline and gold piping at the waist. Debicki coordinated the relaxed look with a pair of black sneakers from Christian Louboutin.

Elizabeth Debicki attends Netflix’s “The Crown” SAG nomination event in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

The actress worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to create her look for the event. Saltzman is also the stylist to Julia Garner, Poppy Delevingne and Sandra Oh.

For makeup, Debicki went for an approachable evening look, which included glossy lip, a hint of blush and mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a flowing style with slight waves at the end.

Debicki’s role as Diana, Princess of Wales in this season of “The Crown” sees the show chronicling the demise of the late princess’ marriage to then Prince Charles after he went public about his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen consort.

During the red carpet premier event for the show in London, Debicki wore a Christian Dior Couture cutout dress from the brand’s spring 2022 collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Last year, Dior Joaillerie named the Australian actress the face of their Bois de Rose collection.

Photos of Debicki in a replica of Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” for the series have also made rounds online.

Season 5 of “The Crown” debuted on Netflix on Nov. 9. In addition to Debicki, this season also stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Jonny Lee Miller. It is the first season of the series to be released since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.