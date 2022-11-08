×
Elizabeth Debicki Wears Christian Dior Cutout Couture Gown for ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Premiere

Debicki was joined on the red carpet by costars Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Claudia Harrison and more.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Elizabeth Debicki attends "The Crown" Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Dior Couture Spring 2022
Dior Couture Spring 2022
Dior Couture Spring 2022
Dior Couture Spring 2022
View ALL 64 Photos

Elizabeth Debicki wore a black Christian Dior Haute couture dress at the season five premiere of “The Crown” on Tuesday in London, England.

The actress opted for a back cutout evening dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Elizabeth Debicki attends "The Crown" Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Debicki at “The Crown” season five premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The gown featured a strapless silhouette that fell straight down toward its court train. Above the décolletage, a long feminine cape brushed Debicki’s collarbones and wrapped around from front to back. The black silk crepe ribbed panels spiraled through the bustier and throughout the cape as well.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Elizabeth Debicki attends "The Crown" Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Debicki at “The Crown” season five premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Debicki posed with one arm hugging the waist as Bois de Rose bracelets and rings adorned her hands, with gold bracelets stacked up along her wrist.

The Australian actress was named the face of the Dior Joaillerie rose-themed jewelry collection last year.

She kept her hair tousled in a low-hold bun, and sported a pink-blush lip.

She was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Claudia Harrison and more.

Debicki plays Diana, Princess of Wales, in both seasons five and six of “The Crown.” The Dior evening gown channels the black ensemble she will also wear in her portrayal of the late princess, including the infamous “revenge dress” designed by Christina Stamboulian.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

