L.A.-based designer Elizabeth Hilfiger is pivoting to see now, buy now for spring 2021. Not only is Hilfiger, daughter of Tommy Hilfiger, putting more emphasis on offering sustainable attire — a majority of the 12-look collection is comprised of deadstock and sustainable fabrics, as well as industrial cotton waste cotton mixed in with melted down plastic bottles — but she is also launching an accompanying collection of basics with signature mechanical twists titled “FooCore.”

“During COVID-19, we couldn’t make things because all of our factories switched to making masks. There was no way we could stay on calendar,” Hilfiger explained of the brand’s decision to pivot during an appointment in New York City. Due to the extra blanks and inventory Hilfiger had on hand from the pandemic, she was able to re-create previous collections’ designs into new ones, as in spring’s yellow “graphics tank.” The mission of implementing a more closed-loop cycle further played to the brand’s sustainable push.

“Seeing how oversaturated the market is, how many clothes are out there already. Why do something that’s already doing well?” Hilfiger said, referring to her views on designing sustainably and in smaller, limited batches.

Both lines offer Hilfiger’s signature casual, everyday élan mixed with intriguing utilitarian, functional details, which the brand has dubbed “fidget” clothing. For instance, spring’s cotton bull denim cargo-style kilts, cotton button-down shirt with “banner” logo that can be styled many ways, or new fully upcycled suiting with pull-tie details; spring ranges in price from $50 to $350. “FooCore” offers reversible loungewear from $70 to $210, including a group of standout recycled cotton double-faced thermal styles with UV-activated, color-changing logos. Hilfiger noted the collections will be available on the brand’s e-commerce and in limited editions with select retail partners.