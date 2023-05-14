Elizabeth Hooper, Munelle de Vie Among Brands Honored by FGI of Dallas

DALLAS WINNERS: Perseverance was the evening’s theme at the 27th annual Rising Star Awards presented by Fashion Group International of Dallas on Wednesday evening at Galleria Dallas.

All five winners, who were selected through a poll of the chapter’s members, faced the added stress of starting their businesses shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a challenge, but here we are — we made it through,” said Elizabeth Hooper, whose abstract brass jewelry plated in silver and gold won the Accessories award. “Being an entrepreneur is hard, but if you love it, it’s definitely worth it.”

Tajikistan native Munisa Khuramova clinched the Fashion Design prize for Munelle de Vie, her brand of bias-cut dresses and separates made of silk charmeuse and other natural textiles.

“I’m from a country where basic human rights are denied,” she said, adding that fashion “helps women connect with our higher selves.”

The prize for Retail went to Stephen Swetish as the creator of M.K.T., which displays rotating groups of Texas fashion, accessories, home furnishings and food items in 6,000 square feet at West Village in Dallas.

Makeup artist Tina Adams-Mason of About Face Pros won the Beauty category and Dexter James won the inaugural Fashion Styling award.

“This is truly a celebration of local talent,” said Nerissa Von Helpenstill, regional director of FGI Dallas and director of sales experience of Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

FGI Dallas plans to honor Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia and others at its Night of Stars gala on Nov. 10. Proceeds benefit scholarships for fashion design and merchandising students.