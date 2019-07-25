Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley is paying homage to his mother’s most famous dress from the Nineties: the Versace pin dress.

The 17-year-old model, who appears in the newest campaign from PatMcGrath Labs, attended a party for the brand’s launch at Selfridges in London dressed in a Versace blazer with a gold safety pin detail, giving a nod to the iconic, risqué dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore over 25 years ago. The actress wore the look at the London premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” where she attended with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant in 1994.

Damian Hurley — who bears an uncanny resemblance to his mother — is a newcomer in the modeling space, making his debut in McGrath’s campaign earlier this month, which shows Hurley with voluminous brown hair (like his mother’s) and wearing the brand’s Sublime Perfection primer and foundation. The campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel.

Hurley’s look comes after his mother modeled a modernized version of the original Versace dress for the April 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, where she was seen wearing the fashion house’s updated safety pin dress from its pre-fall 2019 collection. The new dress features an asymmetrical long sleeve and a similar thigh-high leg slit.

In the interview, Hurley reflected on wearing the original dress. “I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” she said. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.”

Twenty-five years after originally wearing the dress, Hurley’s look has remained as one of the most iconic fashion looks of the Nineties, earning itself a Wikipedia page and entrance into the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for an exhibit in 2002. Lady Gaga has also been seen wearing the dress at a Versace dinner party in 2012.

