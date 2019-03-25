Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic Versace safety-pin dress is getting an update.

Twenty-five years after Hurley wore the revealing dress to the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, the actress has now revealed a modernized update from the Versace pre-fall 2019 collection in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

In an interview with the magazine, Hurley is shown wearing a version of the dress with a similar large cutout held together with oversize gold safety pins and a thigh-high slit. The dress is updated with an asymmetrical long sleeve and a more covered bodice.

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” Hurley said to the magazine about the night she wore the original Versace dress. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.”

The original Versace dress has remained in the cultural lexicon since its debut in 1994, earning its own Wikipedia page and was on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in an exhibit in 2002. The dress was later worn by Lady Gaga in 2012 at a Versace dinner in her honor.

Versace looked to the original dress for its pre-fall 2019 collection, where Donatella Versace presented the asymmetrical black dress adorned with gold safety pins and other looks decorated with the hardware.

Many credit the dress for catapulting Hurley’s career in the late Nineties. Hurley subsequently was named a face of Estée Lauder and has forged a long-standing friendship with the Versace family.

Read more here:

How Much Versace Spent on Fashion Shows, Shoots and More

Bella Hadid Fronts Kith X Versace Campaign

Michael Kors Completes Acquisition of Versace

WATCH: An Expert’s Guide to Fall 2019 Fashion From NYFW