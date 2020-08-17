Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley and the late real estate heir Steve Bing, has signed with IMG Models.

The 18-year-old London-born actor and model made his Hollywood debut in 2016, when he was cast as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in the E! series “The Royals,” in which his mother starred as the Queen of England.

He segued into fashion at age 17 when he secured a one-year exclusive with photographer Steven Meisel. Pat McGrath chose the young model to be in her campaign for the release of the inclusive foundation line Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection. Damian Hurley also starred alongside model Irina Shayk in a short film for the beauty brand.

He is currently based in London, where he recently graduated high school, and hopes to continue to pursue an interest in photography.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models. To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can’t wait to see what the future brings,” Hurley said.

The IMG team will focus on expanding his presence in fashion through editorial work and fashion and beauty endorsements globally.

The signing continues IMG’s tradition of representing children of celebrities, adding to a roster that includes Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Paris Jackson, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Elizabeth, 55, and her son were in the news this summer after Bing took his own life in Los Angeles. After her marriage to actor Hugh Grant, she had a brief relationship with the filmmaker and philanthropist, and gave birth to their son Damian in 2002.