Ella Balinska Brings the ‘Heat’ in Sheer Saint Laurent Dress at ‘Resident Evil’ Premiere

The actress stars in Netflix’s latest installment of the horror franchise.

Ella Balinska
Ella Balinska attends the "Resident Evil" season one special screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on July 11, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for Netflix

Ella Balinska went with an elegant, high-fashion look for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended a special screening of Netflix’s new “Resident Evil” series Monday night at the London West Hollywood in Los Angeles wearing a sheer Saint Laurent dress from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Balinska’s look was a black floor-length asymmetric draped dress featuring a sheer underlay and thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Cassie 110 Sandals. The actress’ look was styled by Jason Bolden. Bolden posted a video on Instagram of Balinska in the dress with the caption, “The HEAT 🔥 ELLA IN SAINT LAURENT 🔥”

Netflix’s “Resident Evil” is a continuation of the beloved horror franchise. The new series is described as taking place 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse and led to the world being consumed by infected creatures. The series follows Jade Wesker (played by Balinska) as she fights the creatures while dealing with her past.

This is Balinska’s first major role since her breakout role in the 2019 “Charlie’s Angels” remake, which was directed by Elizabeth Banks. The British actress starred in “Charlie’s Angels” alongside Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott.

When the film came out, Balinska spoke to WWD about working with female directors, stating: “That is called progress, which is exciting. Elizabeth knows what she wants and she will get it. She’s an actor’s director. So you feel safe and you feel trusting. There’s no insecurity as an actor, you’re never left thinking, ‘Is this the right thing?’ She’s so supportive; she’ll be cheering behind the monitors if she sees something that she likes.”

