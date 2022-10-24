×
Ella Ehmoff Accessorizes in Metallic Hues With Puffer Boots and Embellished Baguette Purse at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

The model attended the event along with Lourdes Leon, Tierra Whack and Evan Mock.

Ella Emhoff attends Ugg's "Feel House" on Oct. 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.
Ella Emhoff attends Ugg's "Feel House" on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty Images for UGG

Ella Ehmoff attended the launch of Ugg’s “Feel House” on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, in a striking outfit. 

The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pleated gray miniskirt and a white long-sleeved graphic crewneck.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Ella Emhoff attends UGG launches 'Feel House' with exclusive celebration at FEEL House on October 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for UGG)
Ella Emhoff attends Ugg’s “Feel House” on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty Images for UGG

She coordinated with Ugg‘s Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boots in metallic silver that featured a bubble, knee-high silhouette. To accessorize, she wore wide-frame glasses and a silver baguette purse embellished with silver panels.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Ella Elmhoff and Evan Mock attend UGG launches 'Feel House' with exclusive celebration at FEEL House on October 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for UGG)
Ella Elmhoff and Evan Mock attend Ugg’s “Feel House” on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty Images for UGG

Other guests at the launch of the Ugg space included Tierra Whack, Evan Mock and Lourdes Leon.

Ugg’s “Feel House” is a multisensory community space with the goal of promoting self-expression. 

Emhoff has been a fixture at fashion events recently, including Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a schoolgirl-style outfit from the designer.

She also launched her own knitwear line in April of this year, featuring a 20-piece capsule collection. “It’s all handmade, cozy knits that she’s become known for. This time it’s not just sweaters and scarves, but also pants, skirts and accessories, she told WWD in March. “It’s been an extreme labor of love.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

