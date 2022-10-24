Ella Ehmoff Accessorizes in Metallic Hues With Puffer Boots and Embellished Baguette Purse at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Ella Ehmoff attended the launch of Ugg’s “Feel House” on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, in a striking outfit.

The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pleated gray miniskirt and a white long-sleeved graphic crewneck.

Ella Emhoff attends Ugg ’s “Feel House” on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty Images for UGG

She coordinated with Ugg‘s Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boots in metallic silver that featured a bubble, knee-high silhouette. To accessorize, she wore wide-frame glasses and a silver baguette purse embellished with silver panels.

Ella Elmhoff and Evan Mock attend Ugg’s “Feel House” on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty Images for UGG

Other guests at the launch of the Ugg space included Tierra Whack, Evan Mock and Lourdes Leon.

Ugg’s “Feel House” is a multisensory community space with the goal of promoting self-expression.

Emhoff has been a fixture at fashion events recently, including Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a schoolgirl-style outfit from the designer.

She also launched her own knitwear line in April of this year, featuring a 20-piece capsule collection. “It’s all handmade, cozy knits that she’s become known for. This time it’s not just sweaters and scarves, but also pants, skirts and accessories, she told WWD in March. “It’s been an extreme labor of love.”