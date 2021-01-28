IMG Models has signed Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Many were introduced to the political scion on Inauguration Day this month, where Emhoff wore a custom Batsheva dress and jeweled Miu Miu coat that sent searches for both items skyrocketing.

A senior and textile design student at Parsons School of Design The New School, she is also a designer in her own right, creating bright knits that she sells by commission and showcases on her Instagram.

Emhoff’s signing comes on the heels of poet laureate Amanda Gorman‘s signing at IMG days prior. Neither woman has previously been signed with a modeling agency.

Another inaugural standout, Gorman’s self-possessed recitation of her original poem “The Hill We Climb” — while wearing head-to-toe Prada, a brand she has an existing relationship with founded on a mutual commitment to sustainability — made her a household name overnight. She will be seen next delivering an original poem at the Super Bowl.

Like Emhoff, after Gorman left the stage search engines were inundated with queries for “yellow coats” (up by 1,328 percent following the inauguration) and “headbands” (up 560 percent), according to analysis by Lyst. Gorman also saw both of her upcoming books become Amazon bestsellers by the end of the day, and each woman received a major boost to their social followings immediately following the event.

Despite the uniquely small size of this year’s Inauguration, with attendance modifications made due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, its impact was far-reaching, launching a new American vanguard into the cultural sphere.