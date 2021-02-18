Ella Emhoff is starting her modeling career at New York Fashion Week.

Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, made her New York Fashion Week debut on Thursday during Proenza Schouler’s fall 2021 show. Emhoff modeled three looks from the brand’s collection, including a black leather trenchcoat over a black and yellow turtleneck, an oversize gray jacket with matching trousers and a tailored black suit jacket.

This marks Emhoff’s first official modeling gig after signing with IMG Models in January following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Emhoff is also a senior textile design student at Parsons School of Design The New school and a knitwear designer.

Emhoff became a breakout style star at Biden’s presidential inauguration last month, going viral for her jeweled Miu Miu coat and custom Batsheva prairie dress. According to data from Lyst, searches for her Miu Miu coat spiked by 455 percent following the inauguration. Her Loeffler Randall headband also contributed to searches for headbands increasing by 123 percent.

Emhoff’s signing with IMG Models came just days after the modeling agency signed poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who also went viral after performing her emotional original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” while wearing a bright yellow Prada coat and oversize red headband. Gorman has gone on to have other high-fashion moments since the inauguration, including at the 2021 Super Bowl, where she recited a poem while wearing a metallic blue Moschino coat from the design house’s spring 2021 collection.

Other than Emhoff and Gorman, IMG Models has signed a slew of other figures in recent months. Earlier this month, the modeling agency signed 18-year-old Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant. The agency has also recently signed actress Brooke Shields, model Milla Jovovich and Disney actress Sofia Wylie.

