Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris joined the front row alongside Janet Jackson and Doja Cat for Thom Browne's spring 2023 runway show.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Ella
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023
Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand.

The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.

Ella Emhoff attends the Thom Browne womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. WireImage

Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top handle, snap fastening and gold-tone hardware. For footwear, she completed the look with Mary Janes set on block heels.

The outfit was left to speak for itself, as Emhoff opted for minimal to no makeup. She parted her curly hair down the middle.

Ella Emhoff attends the Thom Browne womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. GC Images

Emhoff was joined on Thom Browne’s front row by Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Lee Pace and Evan Mock.

Thom Browne’s latest collection was inspired by Cinderella and other fairy tales and garnered its share of attention for silk taffeta varsity opera coats.

Since entering the spotlight after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the swearing-in of her stepmother, Vice President Kamala Harris, Emhoff has made headlines for her style and shortly thereafter she was signed to IMG Models.

