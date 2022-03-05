Ella Emhoff Touts New Knitwear Line at Bottega Veneta and Butt Magazine Party

After the success of her collaboration with Batsheva a year ago — it sold out in minutes — Ella Emhoff will launch her first solo knitwear collection in April.

“I’m a one-woman show,” she said of the line, which will be released on her personal website. It’s all hand-made, cozy knits that she’s become known for. This time it’s not just sweaters and scarves, but also pants, skirts and accessories, she told WWD. “It’s been an extreme labor of love.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter said that we can expect more of her signature quirky style, full of colorful stripes, pop art inspiration and an “almost childish” aesthetic. “It’s cute and as authentic to myself as I can be,” she said.

She plans 20 pieces for the launch, with monthly drops to come as she develops a team to build out the brand.

Emhoff, who walked in the Courrèges show, reflected on her third turn in Paris. “It doesn’t feel so daunting. I understand what it takes – sort of the emotional and physical drain that happens. It’s all about the balance of going out, meeting people and having fun but also taking the time to relax.”

The party at Palais de Tokyo Bambini was set to celebrate the latest issue of Butt magazine after a decade-long absence and its collaboration with Bottega Veneta, with guests including Zadie Smith and Haider Ackermann.

Founder Gert Jonkers framed the party as more of a moment to catch up with friends than any sort of “return” of the magazine.

“We made the magazine, and then we didn’t. We thought, ‘Let’s start again,’ but the one thing we didn’t feel like doing was talking about why, because it just is. It feels aloof not to talk about,” he said, talking about not talking about it. He plans other issues, but couldn’t be pinned down on a print date. “We’re not bound by time.”

But he admitted to being bound by circumstances, given the day’s news. “The world is in a war, are we allowed to celebrate? I think everybody feels a bit puzzled about being out and partying, but we also realize we could be next so maybe we should seize the moment.”