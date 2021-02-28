Elle Fanning, star of Hulu’s “The Great,” is virtually attending Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in a regal-inspired gown that gives a nod to her character, Catherine the Great.

Fanning debuted her custom Gucci gown — in a dazzling ice blue — on Instagram prior to Sunday’s awards show, posing in several photos that show off the satin draping and crystal brooch embroidery.

The actress, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe award, worked with her hair and makeup team from the show for her virtual Golden Globes look. She paired the custom dress with jewelry by Fred Leighton. (Hollywood) royalty in her own right, the younger Fanning is known her for her romantic and feminine style.

“Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes,” Fanning wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine. They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day! @garethgatrellis our mega stills photographer on ‘The Great’ and we had such a fun time taking these photos. Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress! I heart @gucci forever!”

Fanning is tuning into the awards show from London, where she is currently filming the second season of “The Great.”

Read more here:

A Look Back at Jane Fonda’s Iconic Style

The Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Law Roach Talks Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Fearless’ Style

WATCH: What It’s Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show