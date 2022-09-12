Elle Fanning Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Custom Gown That Honors ‘The Great’ at Emmy Awards

Elle Fanning made a stylish arrival at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress received a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in the “The Great.” The Hulu series sees Fanning star as Catherine The Great alongside Nicholas Hoult and Phoebe Fox.

Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Her look featured a custom black strapless gown with a long train. The bodice incorporated floral-embellished pink cups. Sharon Long, the costume designer from “The Great,” designed the dress.

Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Samantha McMillen styled Fanning for the event. The celebrity stylist has worked with Ana de Armas, Dakota Fanning, Josh Bolin, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristin Davis. McMillen has previously styled Fanning for this year’s Cannes Film Festival and her fragrance campaign with Paco Rabanne.

Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

In July, she unveiled her partnership with Miu Miu as the face of the brand’s new Twist Eau de Magnolia fragrance.

Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Primetime Emmy Awards honors the best in television. The 74th annual ceremony took place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with comedian Kenan Thompson as host. Programs including “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Squid Game,” “Ted Lasso,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Stranger Things,” and “Ozark” were among the nominees. Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Quinta Brunson, HoYeon Jung, Jason Sudeikis, Julia Garner and Steve Martin received nods in the leading actor and actress categories.