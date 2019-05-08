Mar y Sol Inzerillo also known as “Nails by Mar y Soul” set a future-forward trend with chrome nails at the 2016 Met Gala, but for this year’s camp theme she went vintage with a “charming” Barbie rendition for longtime celebrity client Elle Fanning.

“How could you not incorporate vintage in a camp look?” Inzerillo said in a phone interview with WWD. Fanning’s Met Gala statement nails were pierced with vintage charms from Inzerillo’s “go-to” vintage store: East Village Vintage Collective in the East Village of Manhattan.

Maegan Hayward, East Village Vintage shop owner, told WWD that Fanning’s charms included a “Coors beer can, french fries, hamburger, McDonald’s pie and toothpaste.” In regard to the camp theme, Hayward said: “The more over-the-top the better,” and she was happy to have been featured in the collaboration.

With the help of vintage one-of-a-kind details, Inzerillo steered her Barbie Met Gala moment further from the conventional. (Another Barbie camp moment was country singer Kacey Musgraves, who arrived in a pink Corvette and in full pink plastic attire).

“The Met Gala is so inspiring for beauty trends. People can be creative,” said Inzerillo. As a former jewelry artisan, she balances a creative approach to the camp theme, leaning into a “more is more is more” approach. Thorough research guided her strategy, she even reached out to a friend at Barbie to inquire about shoes, but ultimately she was charmed by the options at her “local vintage shop.” Detail is necessary of a nail tech who aims to dazzle celebrity clients. Inzerillo spent two hours combing through East Village Vintage, texting Fanning pictures, and emerging with props. Upon arriving at her appointment, she had all of her nail supplies packed neatly in a vintage Barbie box, along with a mini pink corvette, just for good measure.

Inzerillo is transparent at the affordability of this year’s looks, unlike Fanning’s usual nails, which were a segue from her usual ask of sheer, natural nails. Fanning’s nails were painted with a new Essie formula, costing $7. “All my looks this year are affordable,” reiterated Inzerillo, who also painted Candice Swanepoel’s nails for the event with a vegan brand exclusive to Target called “Defy & Inspire.”

And the mini Miu Miu charm? It is handmade from a shoebox tag. Camp is creative, unconventional and — as Barbie might have championed — fantastic.