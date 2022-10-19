Elle Celebrated Power Women in Hollywood, LaQuan’s New Capsule, L’Oréal’s New Branch,

SISTER, SISTER: “You are the sister I’ve always wanted, and I am so lucky to be able to play a sister on ‘Euphoria’ with you and for you to be able to be my best friend,” Sydney Sweeney told Maude Apatow. “It’s such an amazing feeling, because I always had a hard time having girlfriends. You’re just everything to me.”

Apatow had introduced her costar onstage at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration dinner. Sweeney was among eight women being honored, the others being Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Zoë Kravitz (who did not attend), Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Olivia Wilde. Each appears on a cover of Elle’s upcoming Hollywood issue.

Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney Michael Buckner/Variety

Nominated for two Emmys this year, for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” Sweeney said her success came after years of rejection. Reading a letter to her younger self, she said: “’Turn that negativity and pain into motivation. Be kind to yourself as you grow and allow forgiveness as you fail.’”

Hosted by Nick Kroll and held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, attendees included presenters Charlize Theron, Naomi Watts, Mindy Kaling, Keke Palmer, Kristen Bell, Kerry Washington and Kate Berlant, who introduced Wilde.

Wilde, actress and director of headline-making “Don’t Worry Darling,” also brought up the power of resilience.

“We are up against a seriously massive force of opposition that has for centuries tried to rein us in,” Wilde said. “And when one of us steps back, we all step back. So, no matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules and remind the world, and specifically our daughters, that we aren’t so easily manipulated.”

DeBose got emotional when she took the mic. She thanked Washington, who introduced her. The two worked together on “The Prom,” prior to DeBose’s success in “West Side Story.”

“She was literally like, ‘Hi, I’m Kerry. I’m here for you.’…Not only did she make me feel like I belong on that set, she made me see that I actually had something to offer,” DeBose said.

DeBose received the inaugural Amyris Impact Award, given to celebrate the impact she has made outside of film advocating for diversity, inclusion, equality and equity.

“Impact is kind of what you make of it,” she told the crowd. “You can take a compliment and let it make you feel safe or you can take a negative comment and let it live in your heart forever. Or you could turn that negativity into fuel and toss it into the fire of your creativity.”

Quinta Brunson, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Meena Harris, Jurnee Smollett, Wanda Sykes and Maddie Ziegler were also among the guests. Many wore looks by Ralph Lauren, a presenting sponsor with Amyris and Lexus. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

CASH CAPSULE: LaQuan Smith, known for his sexy, glamorous clothing, has another capsule up his sleeve. He is partnering with finance app Cash App to release a limited-edition LaQuan Smith for Cash App capsule collection.

It is the fourth collection in Cash App’s ready-to-wear fashion line, Cash by Cash App, and represents the app’s first collaboration with a luxury brand.

Smith was introduced to Cash App in 2013 as an easy way to get paid for his earliest pieces and build his business. The collection, created for the finance company’s ready-to-wear brand, Cash by Cash App, is a nostalgic nod to Smith’s New York roots and features four pieces in the brand’s signature styles: a bomber, a catsuit, leggings and a bodysuit. Prices range from $150 to $350.

A campaign image from LaQuan Smith’s capsule for Cash App.

Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Year Up, an organization dedicated to closing the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences and support to reach their potential. Both Smith and Cash App believe that financial education is pivotal to the empowerment of young adults.

“Cash App was a crucial part of building my brand, so designing for Cash App is bringing my career full circle,” said Smith, a 2022 CFDA nominee and winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. “In the same way that Cash App is making finance more relatable, this collection is about the relatable side of my designs — it’s effortless, everyday, iconic luxury.”

Campaign images were styled by Law Roach and shot by Greg Swales. They feature models Alva Claire and Jazzelle Zanaughtti.

The capsule is available for purchase on Cash by Cash App, and shoppers who check out with Cash App Pay get 25 percent off the collection.

“A large part of Cash App’s brand ethos is around empowering financial independence, creativity and self-expression,” said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s head of marketing and brand. “We have long admired LaQuan’s confident aesthetic, and he is the perfect partner to help us defy consumer expectations and bridge the gap between fashion and finance.”

Previous collections under Cash by Cash App include “Future Nature,” designed by the company’s Brand Studio team and produced in Los Angeles, California, which launched last April, and “Hot Girl Enterprise,” launched in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion last November.

Last week, WWD reported that Smith was doing a capsule for Olivela, a luxury fashion e-commerce platform with purpose at its core. — LISA LOCKWOOD

BIGGER LUXE: L’Oréal has created a new fragrance branch inside L’Oréal Luxe that encompasses Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel. It named Sandrine Groslier the activity’s global president.

Most recently, between April 2020 and October 2022, she served as global president of Mugler Azzaro Beauté and Fashion at L’Oréal, which acquired those businesses from Groupe Clarins.

“The purpose of this new entity is to enrich the group’s perfume expertise and to develop the L’Oréal group’s mono-axis fragrance brands in a context of [the] global explosion of the fragrance category,” Groslier wrote on LinkedIn. “I want to thank for their amazing legacy and passion Guillaume de Lesquen and Stephane Chambran.”

She was referring to de Lequen, who is global president, international designer brand fragrances, and Chambran, Atelier Cologne general manager, at L’Oréal.

How this shift in structure could affect their positions could not immediately be learned.

Groslier said the oversight of Mugler was being handed over to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbau. That executive served from March to October as deputy general manager marketing, contract development and manufacturing organizational learner. Prior to that, she held the role of deputy general manager marketing at Lancôme International. — JENNIFER WEIL

LYONNE’S TURN: Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear brand, is introducing an Icons campaign featuring Natasha Lyonne of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll,” and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan.

They are both posing in the company’s Icons collection of outerwear for fall. The campaign was shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and styled by fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario.

Natasha Lyonne for Moose Knuckles Luis Alberto Rodriguez, courtesy image.

The Icon collection consists of four styles for men and women, including the Stirling Parka, the 3Q Jacket and the Ballistic Bomber. For the first time, the Icons collection also includes a vest option for men and women, the Montreal Vest and the Lexington Vest, respectively.

Styles range in price from $595 to $1,450 and are available at mooseknucklescanada.com, Moose Knuckle boutiques and select retailers.

The Icons collection is about breathing new life into signature styles. New colors offered are Tapenade for men, a warm camel brown, and Rose Smoke for women, a neutral blush pink hue. Also for the first time, the signature bombers and vests are available in camouflage print.

Design features include a durable water repellent outer shell, an ethically sourced 100 percent nylon down-proof lining, premium rib-knit storm cuffs and detachable hoods.

Earlier this month, Moose Knuckles said it has partnered with Post Malone, the American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, for a 10-piece gender-neutral capsule collection. The offering, which was in the works for a year, is available in adult sizes with select pieces also available in kids’ sizes. Prices range from $195 to $1,295. — LISA LOCKWOOD

LUKE BRYAN, DESIGNER: Jockey is turning its sights to the outdoors and using country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan to get the word out.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Jockey first teamed with the singer and his wife Caroline in 2020 to serve as brand ambassadors. Now that relationship is expanding to cover the launch of the Jockey Outdoors Collection by Luke Bryan, a line of men’s apparel created to be worn outside.

Although best known for its underwear, Jockey traces its history to 1876 when its founder, Rev. Samuel T. Cooper, began producing quality socks for lumberjacks. This new collection continues that journey. The line consists of long-sleeve woven, corduroy and flannel shirts and shackets; a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, rod holder tab on the left chest and a hidden soft microfiber cloth for easy sunglass cleaning; long-sleeve Henleys and crews; graphic T-shirts, and convertible, utility and flannel-lined pants.

Prices include $18 for T-shirts, $28 for Henleys, $55 for the fishing shirt, $60 for a long-sleeve flannel shirt, five-pocket pant or fleece half zip.

“When my friends at Jockey first brought this up it was an easy yes for me,” Bryan said. “One, they are just a wonderful company with values that align with mine, and two, I have always been an advocate for the love of outdoors, so it was a no brainer. Once I got my hands on the product and felt the quality, I became even more fired up for this to show up in the stores.”

The singer has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020.

The collection is designed to be layered and features seams strategically placed to eliminate bulk.

“As an avid outdoorsman and already a Jockey brand ambassador, Luke was the perfect fit for this next step for Jockey, allowing us to step back to our roots, incorporate our base layer expertise and develop the Jockey Outdoors Collection, which we think will be a hit with our consumers,” said Mark Fedyk, president and chief operating officer of Jockey. “Luke was highly involved in the design and painstaking quality standards of the line. His attention to detail, demand for quality, and expectation of performance and comfort aligned perfectly with our brand pillars.”

To support the launch, the company is planning a marketing campaign created by NitroC that will include national television ads on the “CMA Awards,” which Bryan will be hosting alongside Payton Manning on Nov. 9 on ABC.

The collection will be sold on the Jockey website, in the brand’s retail stores and at Bass Pro Shops, with additional retailers added next year. Through the end of this year, Jockey will donate a portion of the sales of the Outdoors collection to support adoptive and foster families across the U.S., a cause Jockey has championed since 2005 with the creation of the Jockey Being Family Foundation Ltd. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

NEW ANGEL: Domenico Galluccio has joined New Guards Group as marketing and communication director for the Palm Angels brand.

Galluccio was previously public relations and communication director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, contributing to the development of the menswear company’s communication strategy through a pivotal moment of change that included a rebranding and a public listing in New York last December.

Galluccio joined Zegna in June 2019 from Moncler, where he was previously director of worldwide PR and media. During his 11-year tenure there, he saw Moncler publicly list in 2013 on the Italian Stock Exchange and launch the Moncler Genius project in 2018.

Palm Angels is part of the New Guards Group and has recently been expanding its retail network. Last month, the company said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023. Since emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palm Angels has opened stores at a steady clip and now has locations in Milan, Italy; Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami, Florida; Beijing, Wuhan and Hong Kong, China; Bangkok, Thailand, and Dubai, UAE.

Founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi launched the label in 2014 with a book about the Californian skating scene featuring a foreword by Pharrell Williams. Since then, Palm Angels has collaborated with brands including Under Armour, Missoni, Vilebrequin and Moncler.

In addition to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, the label offers childrenswear, eyewear and a fragrance developed in collaboration with Swedish niche perfumer 16-69. It also has a line of homewares. — LUISA ZARGANI