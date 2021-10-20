Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Ciara and More Stars Attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Tuesday night at Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood event.

The magazine’s 27th annual event, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, honored the likes of Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Lauren Ridloff. In addition to the honorees including Gadot, Berry, Hudson and Moreno, the event brought out stars like Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Lena Waithe, Mj Rodriguez, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, among others.

The event’s red carpet had no shortage of high-fashion moments, with many looking to elegant black looks. Rae, who recently starred in Netflix’s “He’s All That,” made an impact wearing a cutout black Brandon Maxwell dress with a thigh-high slit from the designer’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Moore also went with a simple black dress, wearing a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2021 rtw collection that was embellished with a gold chain band.

Eva Longoria opted for a relaxed suit, wearing a black satin option from Ralph Lauren. Jurnee Smollett looked to Versace’s fall rtw collection, wearing a black maxidress featuring the design house’s signature motif paired with a sheer skirt.

Gadot added a dose of color to the red carpet, wearing a hot pink shift dress featuring a black floral brooch from Saint Laurent. Berry also looked to pink for her look, wearing a black and pink patterned dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection.

Ciara brought some drama to the red carpet in a draped white Mônot dress from the brand’s spring 2022 rtw collection that featured a flowing cape and thigh-high slit.

Ciara at the 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebration. Invision

Click through the above gallery to see more red carpet photos from Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood event.

