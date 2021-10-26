×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Everything to Know About Ellen DeGeneres’ Beauty Line

The skin care brand, called Kind Science, launches today.

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:
Ellen DeGeneres AP

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to launch her beauty brand.

DeGeneres revealed the skin care brand, called Kind Science, on her talk show on Oct. 5, stating the brand will focus on age positivity while offering products that are “kind to animals, kind to skin, kind to the planet and kind to your wallet.” The brand is three years in the making.

Launching today, Kind Science offers seven products, including a cleanser, micro exfoliant, firming serum, hydration cream, eye cream, neck treatment and radiance oil. The products are blended with ingredients meant to be gentle on the skin, such as the cleanser that’s made with Kakadu plum, chamomile and Boswellia serrata, and the micro exfoliant that’s made with a fruit acid blend, volcanic sand and bamboo silk to brighten, polish and soften the skin.

Related Galleries

The Kind Science firming serum includes plant-based ingredients that are said to support collagen growth and provide the same benefits as a retinol without irritating the skin.

DeGeneres’ beauty brand comes as the talk show host is ending the 19-season run of her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” announcing in May that this would be her last season. The announcement came after DeGeneres came under fire with accusations of workplace harassment and misconduct from her staff last year. She has since addressed the allegations and apologized.

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science: What to Know
Kind Science’s product lineup. Courtesy

The brand also comes during a year that’s seen an influx of celebrity beauty brands in the market, most recently by Jennifer Aniston and her LolaVie hair-care brand, Ariana Grande and her upcoming R.E.M. Beauty makeup brand and Naomi Osaka and her Kinlò skin care brand, among others.

“The concept for Kind Science came about as I had struggled for years to find skin care products that didn’t irritate my increasingly sensitive skin,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and finally decided to launch my own line, not wanting to compromise the things that matter most to me — caring for yourself, animals and the planet. Kind Science isn’t about anti-aging because aging is a good thing, it shows you’ve lived a lot, learned a lot and hopefully laughed a lot. I want to keep laughing, just with fewer laugh lines and wrinkles.”

To create the line, DeGeneres teamed with beauty industry veteran Victoria Jackson, who has worked in the industry for over 40 years and founded her namesake brand, Victoria Jackson Cosmetics.

“After having known Ellen for years, I was beyond thrilled to partner with her on the creation of Kind Science and bring my experience and expertise from over 40 years in the beauty industry,” Jackson said in a statement. “Product innovation is my forte and I’m incredibly proud of this skin care line we’ve created with all the amazing textures and performance-driven formulas that give real results while being kind to your skin, animals and the planet.”

Kind Science is available on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $22 to $48.

READ MORE HERE: 

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2021 

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership 

Dermaflash Expands at Ulta Beauty 

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ellen DeGeneres' Beauty Brand Kind Science:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad