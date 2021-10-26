Everything to Know About Ellen DeGeneres’ Beauty Line

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to launch her beauty brand.

DeGeneres revealed the skin care brand, called Kind Science, on her talk show on Oct. 5, stating the brand will focus on age positivity while offering products that are “kind to animals, kind to skin, kind to the planet and kind to your wallet.” The brand is three years in the making.

Launching today, Kind Science offers seven products, including a cleanser, micro exfoliant, firming serum, hydration cream, eye cream, neck treatment and radiance oil. The products are blended with ingredients meant to be gentle on the skin, such as the cleanser that’s made with Kakadu plum, chamomile and Boswellia serrata, and the micro exfoliant that’s made with a fruit acid blend, volcanic sand and bamboo silk to brighten, polish and soften the skin.

The Kind Science firming serum includes plant-based ingredients that are said to support collagen growth and provide the same benefits as a retinol without irritating the skin.

DeGeneres’ beauty brand comes as the talk show host is ending the 19-season run of her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” announcing in May that this would be her last season. The announcement came after DeGeneres came under fire with accusations of workplace harassment and misconduct from her staff last year. She has since addressed the allegations and apologized.

Kind Science’s product lineup. Courtesy

The brand also comes during a year that’s seen an influx of celebrity beauty brands in the market, most recently by Jennifer Aniston and her LolaVie hair-care brand, Ariana Grande and her upcoming R.E.M. Beauty makeup brand and Naomi Osaka and her Kinlò skin care brand, among others.

“The concept for Kind Science came about as I had struggled for years to find skin care products that didn’t irritate my increasingly sensitive skin,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and finally decided to launch my own line, not wanting to compromise the things that matter most to me — caring for yourself, animals and the planet. Kind Science isn’t about anti-aging because aging is a good thing, it shows you’ve lived a lot, learned a lot and hopefully laughed a lot. I want to keep laughing, just with fewer laugh lines and wrinkles.”

To create the line, DeGeneres teamed with beauty industry veteran Victoria Jackson, who has worked in the industry for over 40 years and founded her namesake brand, Victoria Jackson Cosmetics.

“After having known Ellen for years, I was beyond thrilled to partner with her on the creation of Kind Science and bring my experience and expertise from over 40 years in the beauty industry,” Jackson said in a statement. “Product innovation is my forte and I’m incredibly proud of this skin care line we’ve created with all the amazing textures and performance-driven formulas that give real results while being kind to your skin, animals and the planet.”

Kind Science is available on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $22 to $48.

