Ellen DeGeneres Is Launching a Beauty Brand

The beauty brand is billed as “age positive skin care.”

Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," on May 24, 2016. AP

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty world.

The longtime talk show host announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday that she is launching a skin care brand, called Kind Science. The brand is described as “age positive skin care” and will launch on Oct. 26.

“We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it’s kind to skin, it’s kind to the planet and it’s kind to your wallet,” DeGeneres told the studio audience. “So it’s all kind.”

DeGeneres revealed she’s been working on the brand for the last three years and that her friends and family have been testing out the products.

“Embrace your age, not your wrinkles!” Reads a tag line on the brand’s website. “Kind Science is high performance, effective skin care that’s made for everybody.”

DeGeneres did not elaborate on what kinds of skin care products the brand will offer, but given its focus on age positivity, it will likely focus on hydration or preventing fine lines.

The talk show host is among a lengthy list of other celebrities that have launched beauty brands this year alone. DeGeneres follows Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie hair care brand, Halsey’s About-Face makeup brand, Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly hair care brand and many others.

After 19 seasons of her hit talk show, DeGeneres announced in May that this will be the show’s last season. The announcement comes after DeGeneres came under fire with accusations of workplace harassment and misconduct, which she has addressed and apologized for.

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

