Ellen DeGeneres Is Launching a Beauty Brand

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty world.

The longtime talk show host announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday that she is launching a skin care brand, called Kind Science. The brand is described as “age positive skin care” and will launch on Oct. 26.

“We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it’s kind to skin, it’s kind to the planet and it’s kind to your wallet,” DeGeneres told the studio audience. “So it’s all kind.”

DeGeneres revealed she’s been working on the brand for the last three years and that her friends and family have been testing out the products.

“Embrace your age, not your wrinkles!” Reads a tag line on the brand’s website. “Kind Science is high performance, effective skin care that’s made for everybody.”

DeGeneres did not elaborate on what kinds of skin care products the brand will offer, but given its focus on age positivity, it will likely focus on hydration or preventing fine lines.

The talk show host is among a lengthy list of other celebrities that have launched beauty brands this year alone. DeGeneres follows Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie hair care brand, Halsey’s About-Face makeup brand, Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly hair care brand and many others.

After 19 seasons of her hit talk show, DeGeneres announced in May that this will be the show’s last season. The announcement comes after DeGeneres came under fire with accusations of workplace harassment and misconduct, which she has addressed and apologized for.

READ MORE HERE:

The Top 10 Celebrity Beauty Brands, According to Cosmetify

6 Celebrities That Launched Skin-Care Lines in 2020

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership