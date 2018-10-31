NEW HORIZONS: Kym Ellery got an early start on the festive season, hosting an intimate dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Paris to celebrate the launch of her capsule collection for Net-a-porter’s sister site The Outnet.com.

Mannequins dressed in pieces from the Ellery line, including a pink slip dress and a black bell-sleeved tunic, stood in a corner of a private room, where guests feasted on salmon blinis and baked potatoes with caviar, washed down with Champagne and shots of cherry-flavored vodka.

The holiday-themed collaboration marked a first for the designer, who moved from Australia to Paris three years ago. Consisting of 12 styles, it will launch online on Nov. 8, in tandem with a video highlighting Ellery’s favorite spots in Paris, to be posted to the site’s “Dropped Pins” section.

“The Outnet do what they do so well and when they came to us, we were really excited because we want to be able to make clothing for lots of people, and they have a really big audience. It was a fun project where I felt I could really pick our best hits and put them together as one capsule,” Ellery said.

“All of the silhouettes have a nostalgic feel to them,” she added, pointing to her silver Lurex shirt with a Seventies-style elongated collar. “Also, I plan on wearing this over my swimmers when I go back to Australia.”

Having branched out into shoes and jewelry in the last few years, the brand is set to grow further. “We have a couple of new things in the pipeline which I can’t talk about yet, but some really exciting new categories that we’re adding into the collection,” she teased.

Ellery also indicated that after more than a decade of flying solo, she was open to taking on an outside investor.

“If the time is right and I feel comfortable with the arrangement, I don’t see why not. I mean, I’ve had 11 years of working very hard and flying these long-haul flights to show up on the world stage, and my goal was to create a brand that would be globally recognized,” she said.

In the meantime, she continues to test new paths to growth.

“I feel like I’ve achieved everything I said I wanted to do when I started the brand 11 years ago, and now I’m just trying to find a groove that works for us, which is quite experimental. We have the freedom to try new things and do different things because we don’t answer to anyone – we’re our own beast,” she noted.