LONDON — Ellesse is kicking its repositioning strategy, with a new campaign, For the Win, featuring global talents such as rapper Princess Nokia, influencer Margaret Zhang and “Game of Thrones” actor Jacob Anderson.

“There’s been a resurgence of Italian brands that are a bit more stylish, sophisticated and colorful and for us it was activating our founder’s principles. Our brand was built on three main categories — ski, tennis and fitness — so we want to revive and focus on these categories for a whole new generation,” said Simon Breckon, global brand director of Ellesse.

In the campaign, Princess Nokia, Zhang and Anderson are dressed in the brand’s latest collection of colorful sportswear. The influencers are pictured lounging on a bench, next to a car and on top of basketball hoops wearing the red, yellow and blue ski jackets, track jackets and head-to-toe looks showing off the brand’s roots in tailoring and sportswear.

“We picked these influencers because they’re up-and-coming and in the music and fashion area but also because they’re recognized worldwide. So we have Margaret Zhang for Asia, Princess Nokia and Saint Jhn for a rap focus and Kit Butler whose one of the biggest male models. It’s an intersection of culture and regional focus,” Breckon said.

In addition to reviving its sport’s heritage, the label is also building up its footwear category by relaunching a series of hero styles such as the LS147 and NYC84 runners.

“We’ve looked back at our archives and relaunched classic silhouettes with modern materials. From Spring 2020, there will be full launches of these hero styles coming out. We’re focusing on the sports that built our name and while we’re being heavily influenced on the past, we’re using modern materials and design,” Breckon said.