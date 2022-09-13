×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Elsa Hosk and Major Boots Take Center Stage in GCDS’s New Ad

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel fronts the fall 2022 campaign of the Italian hip brand wearing a hot-pink catsuit, furry accessories and fang-heeled vinyl boots.

Elsa Hosk in the GCDS fall
Elsa Hosk in the GCDS fall 2022 advertising campaign. Pierre-Ange Carlotti/Courtesy of GCDS

MUSE & BOOTS: Find a woman who can do both: be the creative director of a new label of essential, timeless wardrobe staples and the face of a buzzy brand in a seductive advertising campaign.

After launching her own brand Helsa in collaboration with Revolve Group last week, Elsa Hosk appears in the new ads of GCDS, which identified in the former Victoria’s Secret Angel its sensual muse for fall 2022.

In the role, Hosk joins the likes of Pamela Anderson, Caroline Vreeland and “Élite” star Arón Piper, who all fronted campaigns for the hip Italian brand in the past.

In the colored images photographed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and dropping Tuesday, Hosk is portrayed wearing a hot-pink mesh catsuit and key accessories of the collection, ranging from logoed furry boots and hat in matching pink shade to striking thigh-high vinyl boots with heels in the shape of fangs. Dubbed “Morso,” or “Bite” in English, the latter style is indisputably the key item of the season from the brand, having already generated buzz on social media when first unveiled on the GCDS runway in Milan in February.

The GCDS fall 2022 advertising campaign.

At the time, the brand’s creative director Giuliano Calza elaborated on the inspiration behind the collection, revealing he watched plenty of movies during the pandemic and that Bram Stoker’s 1992 film “Dracula” was among them. Hence he decided to reimagine the gothic tale and its costumes with his own fantasy, fetish-y twist, which led to the edgy footwear styles nodding to vampire teeth, among other creations.

In keeping with the show and collection, the advertising campaign reprises the seasonal theme in some props, too. These include a bed vaguely reminiscent of Dracula’s casket, where Hosk lays down next to the new GCDS bag “Comma,” a moniker inspired by the design’s asymmetric curved flap.

Elsa Hosk in the GCDS fall 2022 advertising campaign. Pierre-Ange Carlotti/Courtesy of GCDS

Shot in Paris, the images also offer a generous dose of high-glam beauty looks. Conceived by makeup artist Masae Ito and hairstylist Tomohiro Ohashi, these span from Old Hollywood makeup and hair waves to Gen Z-friendly, pop eye makeup combining neon yellow and hot-pink liners.

Incidentally, GCDS debuted a makeup line, developed by Intercos, in 2018, when it also introduced kidswear. The following year, the company further expanded its offering by signing a five-year license with Marcolin for the production and global distribution of eyewear.

Elsa Hosk in the GCDS fall 2022 advertising campaign.

As reported, earlier this year Calza introduced a capsule collection with Wolford. Other collaborations have ranged from Barilla to Bratz, and all respected GCDS’ signature fun and pop ethos.

An acronym for “God Can’t Destroy Streetwear,” GCDS was founded by Calza and his brother Giordano in 2015. Debuted as a digital project, it evolved into a fashion company, with its first runway show held in June 2016 in Milan. At the end of 2020, Italian private equity firm Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, acquired a majority stake in the label.

