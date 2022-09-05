EXCLUSIVE: Elsa Hosk Launches Helsa Clothing Brand With Revolve

Elsa Hosk is launching her own brand, called Helsa.

In collaboration with Revolve Group, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s clothing line will launch Tuesday on the popular e-tailer and Fwrd’s official e-commerce sites. The initial release will include 48 styles ranging sizes XXS to XL that will be launched to coincide with the company’s Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week.

Hosk, originally from Stockholm, decided to name the brand Helsa as a play on the Swedish word for health (hälsa) and create a platform to communicate her vision based on her heritage, almost two-decade modeling career, travel experience and her beliefs for herself and others.

Elsa Hosk for Helsa, created in collaboration with Revolve Group. Courtesy of Revolve

In creating the line, the model kept timelessness, honesty and minimalism top of mind.

“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” Hosk said. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

She added, “The fabrics, colors and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm. Feeling and looking my best while living freely and fully enjoying the moment.”

The collection will focus on bold yet timeless silhouettes with uncompromising quality and sustainability in mind. It includes essentials inspired by Hosk’s own wardrobe, such as knitwear, tailored fits, workwear, base layers and outerwear, with natural hues and crafty materials. Prices for the first release will range from $88 to $658.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Elsa for years and have witnessed her evolution from a supermodel and influencer to a designer and creative director,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said. “Elsa has put her upbringing in Sweden at the forefront of the collection’s inspiration and ethos. From the timeless designs, to featuring her entire family in the campaign, Helsa is very true to Elsa and the reason we wanted to bring her vision to life.”