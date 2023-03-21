The Rocket Man at Selfridges

LONDON — Selfridges Corner Shop is turning into an Elton John world.

The space is an homage to the British singer, who kicks off his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” U.K. tour on Thursday.

The Corner Shop features pieces from John’s archive, including a Nudie Cohn rhinestone suit and archival prints of the singer-songwriter onstage from his previous world tours.

The shop will be selling tour merchandise; eyewear from John’s eyewear brand, and Christopher Kane’s More Joy line, which has produced an exclusive collection of More Elton pieces.

Elton John at the Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

Savile Row tailor Richard James has reissued Elton’s orange and pink polka dot suit from his 2001 “Got Milk?” ad campaign.

Other brands such as KidSuper and FPM Milano have created exclusive product for the Corner Shop; Cent.Ldn has made an Elton-inspired candle; Moët & Chandon is doing limited-edition Champagne bottles, and ceramist ​​Laetitia Rouget is using Elton’s song titles on plates and more.

“We’ve been working closely with the teams at Selfridges and Bravado to create a unique experience that allows my fans to take a step into my world. I’m an avid shopper, so the bar has been set high and we’ve come up with something special that celebrates the things I love — fashion, vinyl, live music, food and some beautiful design,” said John in a statement.

As part of the celebration, The Cinema at Selfridges will be hosting screenings of “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton.

According to reports, John has declined the invitation to perform at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May. John was a close friend of the late Princess Diana.