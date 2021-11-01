×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Speaks at G20 Meeting in Rome

Beauty

Jay-Z Testifies in Court as Parlux Saga Continues

Elton John Teams With Sam’s Club, Walmart for First Eyewear Collection

Elton John Eyewear will be available exclusively on Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Elton John launches first eyewear collection
Elton John Courtesy of Sam's Club

Elton John’s first eyewear collection is here.

Elton John Eyewear is in collaboration with Sam’s Club and Walmart, and is inspired by the legendary British singer’s iconic style and illustrious music career. Each frame is named after John’s biggest professional milestones, such as “Rocketman,” a nod to his chart-topping hit; “A-List,” which reflects the peak of his career; and “Prodigy,” which commemorates his rise from a shy, piano prodigy to an renowned music icon.

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity,” John said in a statement. “The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always look yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

The eyewear line, which is available now on Sam’s Club and at Walmart later this week, will release a total of four collections: The Foundations Collection, The Formative Years, The Working Musician and The Master Collection.

Related Galleries

The Foundations Collection will include a total of 60 frames, with 36 of them unique to Sam’s Club and 24 unique to Walmart. Each frame is embossed with a signature temple tip “E” silhouette and John’s iconic star brand detailing. The frames will come in vibrant color attributes, elevated metals and stones and range in price from $95 to $100. They are available in prescription, non-prescription, sun and reader categories.

Elton John launches first eyewear collection with Sam's Club and Walmart
Elton John Courtesy of Sam's Club

Sam’s Club will also offer its members two capsule collections, called The Formative Years, with classic and conventional looks to represent the singer’s childhood and time as a music student; and The Working Musician, with next generation styles to showcase the time he realized rock and roll was his vocation.

Lastly, the retailer will also launch The Master Collection, which will draw inspiration from John’s personal eyewear collection, recreating and reissuing his most iconic glasses looks with “collector” frames, each of which are signed. These will only be available on Sam’s Club’s official website and sold in limited quantities at a starting price of $350.

“We know Sam’s Club members and Walmart customers look to us for quality, on-trend brands at an amazing price, and the Elton John Eyewear Collection delivers just that,” Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club, said in a statement. “We’ve created an eyewear line using materials, elements and contours across expressive silhouettes, making the brand feel like luxury at an affordable price, while also telling Elton John’s phenomenal story.”

Elton John launches first eyewear collection with Sam's Club and Walmart
Elton John Courtesy of Walmart

Elton John Eyewear will also help further Walmart’s support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission. The retail corporation will donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the eyewear line to support the nonprofit organization to increase HIV education and awareness.

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an every day low price,” Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart, said in a statement. “On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

Elton John Eyewear is available now on Sam’s Club’s official website and will be available at Walmart later this week.

READ MORE HERE:

Elton John, Leonard Lauder Go Virtual for BCRF Hot Pink Party

Elton John AIDS Foundation to Benefit From Thief and Heist Collaboration

Julian Day Looks at Elton John Through a Million Swarovski Crystals

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elton John, Sam’s Club, Walmart Eyewear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad