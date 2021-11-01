Elton John Teams With Sam’s Club, Walmart for First Eyewear Collection

Elton John’s first eyewear collection is here.

Elton John Eyewear is in collaboration with Sam’s Club and Walmart, and is inspired by the legendary British singer’s iconic style and illustrious music career. Each frame is named after John’s biggest professional milestones, such as “Rocketman,” a nod to his chart-topping hit; “A-List,” which reflects the peak of his career; and “Prodigy,” which commemorates his rise from a shy, piano prodigy to an renowned music icon.

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity,” John said in a statement. “The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always look yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

The eyewear line, which is available now on Sam’s Club and at Walmart later this week, will release a total of four collections: The Foundations Collection, The Formative Years, The Working Musician and The Master Collection.

The Foundations Collection will include a total of 60 frames, with 36 of them unique to Sam’s Club and 24 unique to Walmart. Each frame is embossed with a signature temple tip “E” silhouette and John’s iconic star brand detailing. The frames will come in vibrant color attributes, elevated metals and stones and range in price from $95 to $100. They are available in prescription, non-prescription, sun and reader categories.

Elton John Courtesy of Sam's Club

Sam’s Club will also offer its members two capsule collections, called The Formative Years, with classic and conventional looks to represent the singer’s childhood and time as a music student; and The Working Musician, with next generation styles to showcase the time he realized rock and roll was his vocation.

Lastly, the retailer will also launch The Master Collection, which will draw inspiration from John’s personal eyewear collection, recreating and reissuing his most iconic glasses looks with “collector” frames, each of which are signed. These will only be available on Sam’s Club’s official website and sold in limited quantities at a starting price of $350.

“We know Sam’s Club members and Walmart customers look to us for quality, on-trend brands at an amazing price, and the Elton John Eyewear Collection delivers just that,” Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club, said in a statement. “We’ve created an eyewear line using materials, elements and contours across expressive silhouettes, making the brand feel like luxury at an affordable price, while also telling Elton John’s phenomenal story.”

Elton John Courtesy of Walmart

Elton John Eyewear will also help further Walmart’s support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission. The retail corporation will donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the eyewear line to support the nonprofit organization to increase HIV education and awareness.

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an every day low price,” Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart, said in a statement. “On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

Elton John Eyewear is available now on Sam’s Club’s official website and will be available at Walmart later this week.

