Elyse Walker Hosting Exclusive Bottega Veneta Art Installation

Elyse Walker is bringing a Bottega Veneta exclusive to California wine country.

The Los Angeles retailer’s new St. Helena store in the Napa Valley will be the exclusive U.S. retailer for Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee’s new art installation, inspired by Austrian Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer.

Featuring sculptures in Bottega’s famed parakeet green color that will showcase the brand’s latest women’s handbags and shoes, the installation will be up Oct. 15 to 31. A cocktail reception will be held Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the colorful addition.

“What an honor it is to partner with Daniel Lee and Bottega Veneta, one of the best Italian luxury fashion houses in the world,” said Walker. “It has been absolutely incredible to watch what Daniel has done with this classic, beautiful and iconic brand and how he has transformed it with his edge and point of view. This art installation and concept launch is the first for our brand new store in St. Helena, and what a way to start. We are thrilled to be able to set the bar so high.”

The pioneering retailer opened her flagship in 1995 in the Pacific Palisades. She now operates four Elyse Walker boutiques and three contemporary brand Towne stores.

Bottega Veneta is slated to hold its spring 2022 runway collection in Detroit on Oct. 21.