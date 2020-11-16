Elyse Walker is spreading the love this holiday season.

The Southern California retailer has partnered with Los Angeles artist James Goldcrown on a feel-good campaign, store window display and six artworks that will be on display and for sale at her flagship store in the Pacific Palisades.

Goldcrown is known for his highly Instagrammable #Lovewalls, which have popped up everywhere from Art Basel to Soho House, garnering more than 1 million likes over the past few years. His recognizable heart motifs have also been employed by brands including Toms, L’Oréal, Rag & Bone, Island Records, Rimowa, MTV and Sephora.

“It’s been quite a year…that is why I am thrilled to be partnering with James Goldcrown and to have the opportunity to showcase his work. I have always loved the relationship between art and fashion and it is my hope that this campaign inspires others to reach out and spread love,” Walker said.

In an effort to “spread love” and give back, Walker will be making contributions this holiday season to World Central Kitchen, Downtown Women’s Center and Wildlife Relief Fund, as well as an additional donation to the Elyse Walker Diversity in Fashion Scholarship + Mentor Program at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. The FIDM scholarship was established this year to create greater opportunity for BIPOC students.