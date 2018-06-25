Los Angeles-based retail maven Elyse Walker is doubling down on the localized concept with plans for a second Towne by Elyse Walker location planned for December of this year. The concept — luxury basics for women and men — will debut in Caruso’s Palisades Village on Sept. 22, followed by a location in Glen Centre in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of L.A.’s westside.

The store will join Walker’s 6,500-square-foot namesake flagship in Pacific Palisades, which since the late Nineties has quietly driven what industry sources say is the highest sales-per-square-foot of any multibrand retailer in the country and the one-year-old, 12,000-square foot Newport Beach location, which includes fine art, a salon and jewelry vault. Walker also is the fashion director of Forward by Elyse Walker, an e-commerce venture with Revolve.

Walker has long wanted to grow her basics business, but has run out of floor space in her flagship boutique. The category, though, is a lucrative one. “I’ve never put a cardigan on sale,” she said. She said she still relishes discovering new jeans and T-shirt brands as much as ready-to-wear designers, and plans to carry a mix of high and low in Towne, which also marks her return to men’s wear retail.

“I really think it’s the future of retail, and there’s unlimited potential for it to grow around the country in any neighborhood, tailored to that community’s needs and tastes,” Walker said of the concept. Further expansion of the Towne by Elyse Walker is planned for 2019.

