STATELY AFFAIR: Tricolor macarons by Pierre Hermé and bags and T-shirts marked Président or Première Dame — President and First Lady, in English — by Le Slip Français will be among the made-in-France goodies up for grabs at a pop-up shop headed to the forecourt of the Élysée Palace this weekend, as part of European Heritage Days. In the red-white-and-blue-themed mix are Élysée-branded mugs and notebooks by Mug in France and La Maison du Carnet.

The items will also be available on the Élysée’s new e-shop, and from 2019 will be distributed by the participating brands. According to the Élysée site, all proceeds from sales will go toward the restoration of the 300-year-old Élysée Palace where President Emmanuel Macron and his staff of 800 are based. Visitors to the site this weekend can take a tour of rooms including the kitchens and the president’s office.