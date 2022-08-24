Ema Horvath Goes Dramatically Chic in Pamella Roland Dress With Oversize Bow at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ NYC Premiere

Ema Horvath is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments.

On Tuesday, the rising actress attended the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Film at Lincoln Center in New York City. She wore a cream taffeta strapless mini A-line dress by Pamella Roland featuring an oversize bow. She paired the dress with heels from Alexandre Birman.

She was styled by Sonia Young, who also works with Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette,” Abigail Breslin and Maika Monroe.

Ema Horvath at the New York premiere of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at Film at Lincoln Center in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Horvath is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box-office revenue.

Horvath has been tapped to play Eärien in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former.

Eärien is Isildur’s sister and a character that was created for the series. Isildur, who will be played by Maxim Baldry, is a Númenórean sailor who eventually becomes a great warrior and king. In the movies, Isildur is portrayed by Harry Sinclair.

Ema Horvath at the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Mumbai, India. Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Joining Horvath at the premiere were her costars including Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charles Edwards, Nazanin Boniadi, Sara Zwangobani, Charlie Vickers and Markella Kavenagh, among others.

Last week, the actress attended the Mumbai premiere of the upcoming Prime Video series wearing an embellished cutout dress by Elie Saab.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive television series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.