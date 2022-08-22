Ema Horvath Sparkles in Embellished Elie Saab Dress for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere in Mumbai

Ema Horvath had a standout fashion moment at the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The rising actress touched down in Mumbai, India, on Aug. 19 to attend the premiere of the upcoming series by Prime Video. For the event, she wore an embellished pattern blue and green dress by Elie Saab featuring a high neckline, cutout designs on the midriff and a see-through skirt. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

She was styled by Sonia Young, who also works with Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette,” Abigail Breslin and Maika Monroe.

Ema Horvath at the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Mumbai, India. Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Horvath is part of the main cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, which is a prequel to the blockbuster trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” both of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name. The two were adapted into popular movies directed by Peter Jackson, accruing billions of dollars in total box office revenue.

Horvath has been tapped to play Eärien in the show, which is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the latter of which is already a prequel to the former.

Eärien is Isildur’s sister and a character that was created for the series. Isildur, who will be played by Maxim Baldry, is a Númenórean sailor who eventually becomes a great warrior and king. In the movies, Isildur is portrayed by Harry Sinclair.

The cast and John Payne (center) at the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Mumbai, India. Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Joining Clark at the premiere were her costars including Baldry, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, among others. Also present was John Payne, who developed the series.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the television rights for “The Lord of the Rings,” making a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion, which makes it the most expensive television series ever made to date.

The first season of “The Rings of Power” is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2 and will consist of eight episodes.