×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Team on Los Angeles Pop-up Shop

Both brands will be offering exclusive pieces from their collaboration, as well as their bestsellers.

The Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue
Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles
Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles
Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles
Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles
View ALL 11 Photos

Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue are making their first foray into retail with a joint pop-up shop in Los Angeles this weekend.

Both digitally native brands, the former known for its trendy claw clips and the latter founded by Swedish fashion influencer Matilda Djerf, are joining forces to host a three-day pop-up shop that offers pieces from their brands’ collaboration, as well as each brand’s bestselling products.

“Both of our brands are just super aligned,” said Julianne Goldmark, founder of Emi Jay. “We’re both obviously young female founders, we work with a predominately female-led team and we’re both just really aligned on making everyday essentials for all women of all backgrounds and budgets, and for all women at any stage of life. That’s something we’ve both bonded on and there are similarities between our customers’ style. They’re all looking for things that are cute and in style, but also classic and timeless items.”

Related Galleries

Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue are offering their exclusive collaboration at the pop-up, which includes products like claw clips, headband, hair pins, dress, sweatshirt, tote bag and candle in a light blue and pink floral pattern. Emi Jay is also offering an array of its bestselling claw clips and hairbrushes, while Djerf Avenue is offering its bestselling Breezy Shirt and Shorts, its Forever Blazer and its Favorite Pants.

Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Team on Los Angeles Pop Up
Pieces from the Emi Jay x Djerf Avenue collection. Courtesy

“So many of our customers style our items together, so it just felt like a perfect fit,” Goldmark continued. “Anytime we’d ask our customers what they wanted to see from us, it was always a collaboration with Djerf Avenue or with Matilda, so it just felt like the right timing.”

The pop-up shop will also include activations like an ice cream truck, glitter tattoos and other experiences. For both digitally native brands, it was important to open the pop-up after they had experienced growth in their businesses.

“Both brands have grown so much during the pandemic,” Djerf said. “We haven’t really been able to meet our customers and I feel like both brands have that amazing community, like it’s very transparent communication with our customers, so I feel like it’s going to be so much fun to meet the customers in real life.”

While Emi Jay has been in business since 2009, the brand has experienced a rise in popularity in recent years thanks to the resurgence of Y2K-inspired trends, particularly with the claw clip. Emi Jay has teamed with brands like Frankies Bikinis, Summer Fridays, Juicy Couture and Sephora for recent collaborations and estimated year-over-year sales for the first quarter of 2022 would increase by 250 percent.

The brand recently expanded its hair accessories offerings in April, launching a collection of paddle hairbrushes, headbands, scrunchies and makeup clips.

Djerf, a Swedish model and influencer, launched her fashion brand two years ago, dropping small collections of trendy apparel that have instantly sold out. Djerf’s next move is to open a U.S. warehouse for her brand to keep up with demand from her U.S. customer base.

Ultimately, the two female founders said they are looking forward to the weekend pop-up in order to finally connect with their customer base in real life and further their community.

“The goal is also to connect our followers with each other,” Djerf said. “We have so many followers who have become fans just through the brands. It’s going to be really cool to see them hang out and connect.”

The Emi Jay x Djerf Avenue pop-up shop is located at 8128 West Third Street and will be open from Friday to Sunday.

READ MORE HERE: 

EXCLUSIVE: Juicy Couture and Emi Jay Team on 2000s-inspired Collection

Design Theory: How Matilda Djerf’s Djerf Avenue Became Part of the ‘It’ Girl Aesthetic

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emi Jay, Djerf Avenue Los Angeles

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad