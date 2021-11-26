EXCLUSIVE: Juicy Couture and Emi Jay Team on 2000s-inspired Collection

Juicy Couture and Emi Jay are teaming up to create a hair accessories collection for the holidays that blends both brands’ early Aughts aesthetics.

The fashion label and hair accessories brand, respectively, are partnering on a collaboration for the holiday season. The 10-piece hair accessories collection is infused with early Aughts nostalgia, which are hallmarks of both companies.

“In the last year, we’ve really just as a whole embodied a lot of early 2000s trends,” explained Emi Jay founder Julianne Goldmark. “A lot of girls were gravitating toward color coming out of quarantine, funkier hairstyles and brighter and bolder pieces. With a lot of our campaign imagery over the last year, we did pull a lot of early 2000s inspiration and Juicy [Couture] kind of picks up on that. They felt like OG Juicy [Couture] was so true to current day Emi Jay. We felt there was such a tie between the two brands.”

To design the collection, Emi Jay looked to early 2000s romantic comedies and “It” girls of that era, such as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Hilary Duff. The brand also looked at archival pieces and campaigns from Juicy Couture to reference the fashion brand’s heritage.

Styles from the Emi Jay x Juicy Couture collection. Courtesy

The collection is made up of claw clips — which have become a big Gen Z trend this year — and scrunchies. The claw clips are designed in patterns that reference well-known Juicy Couture prints, such as leopard or cherry print, and feature the Juicy Couture logo in rhinestones. The accessories also feature charms that the customer can choose from, which give a nod to Juicy Couture’s popular charm bracelets. The collection ranges in price from $32 to $148 and will be available to shop on the Emi Jay website starting Nov. 30.

“We wanted it to be super true to original Juicy [Couture] from back in the day,” Goldmark continued. “We did our best to emulate that. We’re keeping [the pieces] super light, new and fun and, obviously, modern.”

Emi Jay was founded in 2009; however, the hair accessories brand has experienced a surge of popularity during the pandemic as Y2K fashion has become a major fashion trend among Gen Z and Millennials. Goldmark has seen this popularity translate over to her brand, as her customers are treating Emi Jay products as collectibles by regularly shopping from each drop and curating their own collections.

“I feel like pre-quarantine, everyone was wearing neutral colors and definitely more serious outfits,” she said about the fashion trend. “We’ve had a lot of young influencers spearhead this drive to wear more color coming out of quarantine and be a little riskier with outfits.”

For Goldmark, teaming with Juicy Couture was a natural extension of Emi Jay, as she wants to grow the brand into a community similar to what the fashion brand has done since its inception.

“We’ve followed their footsteps in a lot of ways to create a world and a community,” she explained. “That’s something Juicy [Couture] did so successfully and that’s something I really try my best to put forward for Emi Jay in the hope that this is something we can create as amazingly as Juicy did.”

