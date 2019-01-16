BYE-BYE PUCCI: Mauro Grimaldi has exited his post as chief executive officer of Emilio Pucci, WWD has learned.

Grimaldi joined the Italian luxury house, controlled by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group, in September 2015. He hailed from Elie Saab, where he was vice president of sales, marketing and communications. Grimaldi arrived at Pucci in tandem with then-creative director Massimo Giorgetti, founder of MSGM, who left two years later to focus on his own label. Pucci is now designed by an in-house team.

An economics graduate from Milan’s Bocconi University, Grimaldi started his career as country manager for Vestebene in Benelux and Scandinavia before joining Benetton as an area manager in 1999. He subsequently worked in France as retail manager for the Tod’s and Hogan brands, as retail and wholesale director for Valentino, and as West and Central Europe director for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Sources say a search for a successor is under way. The company had no comment on the speculation.

Laudomia Pucci, daughter of the founding designer, remains image director and a member of the board of directors. Established in 1947, Emilio Pucci is one of Italy’s storied jet-set brands of the Sixties, synonymous with dazzling prints on silk jersey, which the founder even applied to skiwear early in his career, pioneering a lifestyle approach to fashion.