EXCLUSIVE: Pucci’s Next Show Will Be in Its Hometown of Florence

HOMETOWN GLORY: Emilio Pucci’s next collection will be unveiled at a fashion show in the house’s hometown of Florence on May 4, WWD has learned.

It will mark the first runway showcase for Pucci artistic director Camille Miceli, who has preferred multiday lifestyle “experiences” since she arrived at the creative helm in September 2021.

The venue for the evening display and other details are still under wraps. The summer collection that will be unveiled, dubbed “Initials E.P.,” is expected to pay tribute to the founder by “freshly exploring the roots of the maison.”

An image from the Pucci archives shows models on the barrel-clay-tile rooftop of Palazzo Pucci wearing the spring-summer 1967 collection of flowing evening dresses, terrycloth capes and wide-legged jumpsuits.

Controlled by luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton since 2000, Pucci is now a resort-focused brand that unveils collections on a see-now, buy-now basis, although each unveiling includes several drops.

Miceli unveiled her debut collection in April 2022 over a two-day event that included a yoga class and dining on the beach in Capri, the island where founder Emilio Pucci opened his initial boutique in 1951.

She followed up with a three-day event last December at the glamorous Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz, where she unveiled a Pucci x Fusalp skiwear collection.

Founder Emilio Pucci, who died in 1992, was a member of the Italian Olympic ski team in 1932. He began designing skiwear out of jersey fabrics in 1947 and opened his house in Florence in 1949.

Considered one of Italy’s fashion pioneers in outfitting the jet set, Pucci quickly became synonymous with dazzling, colorful prints and glamorous lifestyles.