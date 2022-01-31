EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci to Unveil Its New Look in Capri

Signaling its reboot as a resort-focused brand, Emilio Pucci is to unveil the first designs by its new artistic director Camille Miceli on April 29 in Capri.

In a brief statement shared exclusively with WWD, the Florentine house said it would reveal a “capsule collection,” and that Miceli’s arrival at the house last September marked “a new chapter in the history of the maison.”

The format for the event and other details are under wraps, but the development suggests destination shows are returning to the fashion calendar. Gucci has earmarked May 16 for a coed show to be held somewhere in Europe.

The Italian island of Capri has long been considered the jet-set destination par excellence, and it’s where founder Emilio Pucci opened his first store in 1951.

Most recently, accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, Miceli is a seasoned creative who started her career in public relations, going on to work in the studio with some of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world, including Karl Lagerfeld, Azzedine Alaïa, Marc Jacobs and Nicolas Ghesquière.

She has expressed a wish to show the joyful side of Emilio Pucci, which is strongly associated with summer getaways and winter pursuits, too. “It’s more about lifestyle, a way of living that inspires me the most,” she told WWD recently.

Considered one of Italy’s fashion pioneers, Emilio Pucci began designing skiwear out of jersey fabrics in 1947 and opened his house in 1949. His colorful, graphic motifs quickly became a signature of the house.

Controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton since 2000, Pucci has experimented with a variety of permanent designers over the years, including Julio Espada, Christian Lacroix, Matthew Williamson, Peter Dundas and MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti, and also studio configurations. The brand had recently experimented with guest designers, including Christelle Kocher of France and Japan’s Tomo Koizumi. Last June, it dropped a surprise collaboration with buzzy skate brand Supreme.

The brand has recently shuttered boutiques in big metropolitan cities and is concentrating on such resort locations as Miami, Palm Beach, Saint-Tropez and Portofino.

