Emily Blunt to Host CFDA Fashion Awards

Emily Blunt will host the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.

The British actress, who has appeared in such films as “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Girl on the Train,” “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” joins the evening’s nominees and honorees as they celebrate the industry’s achievements over the past year.

Blunt has won several acting awards, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Television Film for “Gideon’s Daughter,” and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “A Quiet Place.”

“Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room,” said Tom Ford, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.

The awards will be held at The Pool + The Grill, the venue housed within the Seagram Building on Park Avenue.

Among the evening’s honorees are multihyphenate Zendaya, who will receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award; Anya Taylor-Joy, lead actress in Netflix’s miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit,” who will be given Face of the Year, a new award, and The Model Alliance, which will receive the Positive Social Influence Award.

Zendaya Courtesy/Getty Images for Women In Film

Many designers will be vying for a slew of the CFDA awards given out that night, including American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessories Designer of the Year, American Emerging Designer of the Year, International Women’s Designer of the Year and International Men’s Designer of the Year.

Other special awards that will be bestowed that evening will be the Founder’s Award to Aurora James; the Environmental Sustainability Award to Patagonia; the Media Award to Nina Garcia; the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Dapper Dan, and the Board of Directors’ Tribute to Yeohlee Teng.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Zendaya Will Receive CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

SAG Awards Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Patricia Arquette, Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga and More

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador